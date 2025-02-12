Panama-Costa Rica Join Forces on Migration Control

In a joint effort to strengthen migration management in the region, the ministers of Public Security of Panama and Costa Rica, Frank Alexis Abrego and Mario Zamora, held a meeting in Costa Rica to analyze and optimize migratory flows. During the meeting, which aimed to establish effective mechanisms to allow the safe, orderly, and humanitarian return of irregular migrants to their countries of origin, both officials reaffirmed their commitment to implement coordinated strategies that guarantee respect for the human rights of migrants, while reinforcing security and control along the migratory route.

Minister Abrego explained that this first meeting allowed for the establishment of an initial protocol to manage the return of irregular migrants, which contemplates their concentration at the Migrant Attention Center (Catem) in Costa Rica. Then, they would be transferred to Metetí or Los Planes de Gualaca and subsequently repatriated by air or sea to their countries of origin.

It was agreed that irregular migrants must present themselves at Catem, where their data will be registered, and a biometric control will be carried out to verify thy don’t have a criminal record. Minister Zamora mentioned that the system implemented by both countries for the transit of migrants from Darien to Peñas Blancas, on the border with Nicaragua, is very effective.

Panamanian and Costa Rican authorities continue to analyze strategies to manage the migratory flow. Among the measures being considered is the implementation of the same bus transportation system from Catem to Lajas Blancas, where migrants would receive assistance before returning south. “We want to guarantee an orderly, legal, humanitarian, and safe migratory flow. This meeting marks the beginning of a coordination that seeks to ensure the return of migrants to their countries of origin in appropriate conditions,” said Minister Zamora.

So far, the return of migrants has been slow but shows an upward trend. The objective is to prevent them from remaining on the streets in Costa Rica and Panama. The Donald Trump administration in the United States tightened immigration rules to curb the entry of people in irregular status and intensified deportation operations. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made an average of 710 arrests per day in recent weeks.