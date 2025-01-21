No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsUSA And Germany Take Top Honors At Costa Rica Coffee Bowl Tennis...

USA And Germany Take Top Honors At Costa Rica Coffee Bowl Tennis Tournament

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Tennis Tournament Copa del Cafe

Last week marked the 60th edition of the traditional Copa del Café (Coffee Bowl). This junior tennis tournament is held at the Costa Rica Country Club, located in Escazú.  This year, Julian Garnier and Lucia Gallegos, the two representatives from Costa Rica, showcased their potential in the U-18 category. 

At the event’s opening, Garnier made his singles debut against Simon Caldwell, from the U.S., who dominated and closed the match with a score of 6-0, 6-0. On the other hand, Lucia Gallegos lost her singles match to American Ligaya Murray, with a score of 7-6, 6-4. 

The surprise came in doubles, where the Costa Rican partnered with Ireland O’Brien, from the U.S., and together they won the first round, advancing to the quarterfinals. Then, Gallegos and O’Brien managed to defeat a duo from Mexico and Venezuela, securing their place in the semifinals. However, they lost the following match against Mariella Thamm and Julieta Pareja. 

Nonetheless, this was a historic achievement by Gallegos, as the last Costa Rican tennis player to achieve this feat was Julia Roca in 2001.  Ryan Cozad (U.S.) and Mariella Thamm (Germany) were crowned champions. Cozad defeated compatriot Yubel Ubri in the men’s final, 6-2, 6-3, while Thamm defeated American Ava Rodriguez with a score of 6-3, 6-3 in the women’s category. 

The matches were played at a very high level, with a large crowd and were televised for Costa Rica. “We are contributing our grain of sand to the development of young tennis players, providing them with the opportunity to expose themselves and play in an environment very similar to the professional one, with fans cheering and asking for autographs,” said Luis Fernandez, president of the Organizing Committee. 

This year, the Coffee Bowl, one of the most prestigious junior tournaments on the circuit, gathered 64 players under 18 years of age. In the past, high-caliber tennis players, such as Roger Federer, Madison Keys, Juan Martín del Potro, and Viktoria Azarenka, have participated in the tournament. 

Popular Articles

Costa Rica’s President Chaves Welcomes Venezuelan President-Elect González

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, received at the Presidential House the president-elect of Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia. The Venezuelan opposition politician also...
Read more

Avianca Launches New Route Between Costa Rica and Puerto Rico

Avianca Airlines announced the launch of a new direct flight route connecting San José (SJO), Costa Rica, and San Juan (SJU), Puerto Rico, starting...
Read more

Costa Rica Wildlife Guide Confesses Pauraque Pet Peeves

Sometimes while working with children in environmental education programming, I’ll have a student comment that one animal or another is bad. I always tell...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support