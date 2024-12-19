Actor Morgan Freeman Joins Celebrity Wave in Costa Rica

Costa Rica continues to shine as a top destination for celebrities seeking relaxation, luxury, and stunning natural beauty. This time, U.S. actor and producer Morgan Freeman visited the country from December 11 to 14, as confirmed by the General Directorate of Immigration (DGME). Freeman explored Guanacaste, one of Costa Rica’s most popular provinces for A-list visitors. Known for its pristine beaches and luxurious accommodations, Guanacaste remains a favorite for international stars.

During his stay, Freeman dined at the Italian restaurant La Forketta, which shared its excitement on social media:

“Recently, we had the honor of hosting the legendary Morgan Freeman at La Forketta. His kindness made that night an unforgettable experience. Thank you for making our Italian corner in Costa Rica part of your trip,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Hazel’s Steak & Seafood in Flamingo also posted about Freeman’s visit, sharing an image with the caption:

“Honored and excited to have Morgan Freeman join us at @hazelsflamingo for dinner.”

Hollywood Stars Attend Wedding in Costa Rica

In addition to Freeman’s visit, Guanacaste welcomed other celebrities for the wedding of Jessica Lageyre and Joseph Perez. Among the attendees were Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber, who enjoyed the tropical paradise while celebrating their friends’ union.

Jessica, who lived in Costa Rica from the age of 3 to 13, has deep ties to the country. Her family built a hotel in Tamarindo during her childhood, which remains operational today. One of the wedding’s four lavish parties was held at the family’s property. “The wedding was held here because Jessica loves Costa Rica. It’s been her dream since she was a little girl to get married here,” said Jean Marc Lageyre, father of the bride.

The Biebers shared photos of their stay on social media, showcasing their time at the beach and Justin’s golf outing under Guanacaste’s sunny skies. Supermodel Kendall Jenner also delighted fans with images of her enjoying Costa Rica’s breathtaking beaches and magical sunsets.