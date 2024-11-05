United States Faces Historic Choice Between Harris and Trump

Today, citizens of the United States will decide whether to make Kamala Harris the first woman president or return Donald Trump to the White House for a second term, amid intense global scrutiny. This tight race between Democratic Vice President Harris and former Republican President Trump is nearing its conclusion, but it’s uncertain if results will be available within hours or days.

“We have a chance in this election to finally turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division. We are fed up,” Harris stated at her final rally in Pennsylvania, urging that “every vote counts.” Polling stations opened at 6:00 AM local time (11:00 GMT) on the East Coast. More than 80 million Americans have already cast their votes, yet there is no clear favorite, with both candidates tied in seven key states. The remaining states are expected to fall along traditional party lines.

With a centrist approach aimed at appealing to moderate Republicans, Harris emphasizes immigration reform, middle-class benefits, and abortion rights. Trump, on his third campaign for the presidency, reasserts his anti-establishment stance, focusing on strong rhetoric against undocumented migrants, whom he describes as a threat to the nation’s safety.

Global Tensions and Economic Stakes

The election is being watched closely by the international community, as the result will affect global issues, including Middle Eastern conflicts, the war in Ukraine, and climate change—an issue Trump has previously labeled a “hoax.” On the economic front, Trump proposes bringing companies back to the U.S. by imposing tariffs, including a threatened 25% tariff on Mexico if it doesn’t curb the flow of “criminals” and drugs into the U.S., as well as on China, which he accuses of sending fentanyl through Mexico.

As Trump vows to lead the U.S. into a new “golden age,” he continues to rally his base with the same anti-establishment messaging as in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, positioning himself as a critic of Washington elites and as a protector of American jobs and security.

An Uncertain and Tense Election Night

Election night is expected to be long and intense. In the United States, the presidency requires 270 electoral college votes out of 538, regardless of the popular vote. Security concerns are high, with two-thirds of Americans fearing post-election violence. Some polling stations have increased security, with drones and snipers, while in Washington, D.C., metal barriers now surround the White House and Capitol. Many businesses have boarded up their windows in anticipation of unrest.

Memories of January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, linger in the minds of many Americans. While there are no specific indicators that such an event will recur, Trump has already claimed that Democrats are “cheating,” escalating the tension as the nation awaits the final outcome.