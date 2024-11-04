Costa Rica’s Sámara Community Blocks Controversial Real Estate Project

The community of Sámara, Guanacaste, successfully halted the controversial real estate project Vistas de Sámara. The National Environmental Technical Secretariat (SETENA) annulled the environmental license granted to the project following strong opposition from locals who voiced concerns over environmental impact and resource strain.

Residents opposed the construction, citing its proximity to the Lagarto River mangrove swamp. They feared the project would significantly increase the population of Cangrejal de Playa Sámara, straining the area’s limited drinking water supply. The proposed mega real estate development included 37 towers, each 10 stories tall, with a total of 3,293 housing units and 333 lots in horizontal condominiums, each measuring 120 square meters.

SETENA’s annulment of the environmental feasibility permit also initiated a preliminary internal investigation into the actions of both the developer and the project’s consultants. This investigation will assess whether further responsibilities need to be assigned in light of potential regulatory oversights.

Environmental lawyer Álvaro Sagot led the opposition by presenting detailed arguments against the environmental viability granted in February. He emphasized that Vistas de Sámara was approved within a sensitive wetland and mangrove forest ecosystem—an area previously drained and degraded.

Sagot highlighted inconsistencies in the environmental license, pointing out that the approval lacked a formal environmental impact study. Instead, the study was replaced by a Sworn Statement of Environmental Commitments, which Sagot argued was insufficient. Additionally, he noted a lack of a multidisciplinary team, a rushed review process, and inadequate assessment of the Protected Area’s geographical location.

Local residents and environmental organizations also raised concerns over the speed of the permit approval, which was granted just 12 days after submission, despite potential harm to critical wetland areas. They voiced strong opposition to mega-projects they believe would destroy fragile ecosystems and questioned SETENA’s expedited approval process. For the community of Sámara, this victory marks a significant step in preserving the environment and natural resources.