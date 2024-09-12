Costa Rica’s Independence Day 2024 Torch Route and Traffic Guide

Costa Rica is gearing up for its annual Independence Day celebrations. Starting Friday, September 13, the Traffic Police will launch a special operation to ensure order and security during the patriotic events, which will run through Sunday, September 15.

The Journey of the Independence Torch

On Friday, September 13, at 11 a.m., the Independence Torch will enter Costa Rica from Nicaragua at the Peñas Blancas border. Law enforcement will escort the torch caravan as it travels through various communities, including:

La Cruz

Liberia

Cañas

Esparza

Palmares

Naranjo

Alajuela

Heredia

San José

The procession will primarily use the Inter-American Highway North, with brief detours to some town centers.

San José and Cartago Celebrations

On Saturday, September 14, at 6 p.m., a ceremony will be held in Central Park, San José, to receive the torch. From there, it will continue its journey to Cartago, passing by the Fuente de la Hispanidad (Hispanic Heritage Fountain) and Tres Ríos. The final event of the day will take place at the Plaza Mayor in Cartago, at the foot of Las Ruinas (the ruins of the Parroquia de Santiago Apóstol) that evening.

Southern Journey

Following the Cartago celebrations, authorities will escort the torch southward towards the Paso Canoas border, following Route 2 (Interamericana Sur).

Oswaldo Miranda, director of the Traffic Police, noted that support will also be provided along secondary routes as the torch is transported to different parts of the country. The caravan will receive assistance from personnel of the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), Firefighters, Public Force, and Red Cross.

Independence Day Celebrations in San José

On Sunday, September 15 – Independence Day – a special operation will be implemented in San José for the official celebrations:

At 5 a.m., authorities will close the area around the National Park, where President Rodrigo Chaves will attend a mid-morning ceremony.

The closure will affect traffic between Calle 15 and Calle 23, and Avenida 0 and Avenida 7.

At 6 a.m., San José’s Avenida Segunda will be closed for the Independence Day parade, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Nationwide Celebrations

Authorities will also ensure security at other patriotic events across Costa Rica, such as lantern parades and cultural activities. They urge the public to cooperate and follow instructions to ensure successful celebrations.

For more information on local events and how to participate in the Independence Day celebrations, visitors and expats are encouraged to check with their local municipality or visit the official Costa Rica Tourism Board website.