Costa Rica’s Surf Star: Brisa Hennessy’s Historic 4th Place Finish

Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy finished fourth in the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour after a close battle against Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb in the second round of the finals.

Hennessy scored 13.17 points to Weston-Webb’s 13.77 during their 35-minute heat at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, California (USA). This fourth-place finish marks Hennessy’s best performance in her professional career, improving on her fifth-place result in the 2022 World Tour finals.

The 2024 world championship was clinched by young American surfer Caitlin Simmers, who defeated fellow U.S. competitor Caroline Marks in a best-of-three final (16.87 to 17.43; 18.37 to 14.17; and 15.16 to 7.17).

Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb secured third place overall, first defeating Australia’s Molly Picklum (12.74 to 9.40), then Hennessy (13.77 to 13.17), before losing to Marks in the third round (14.20 to 13.83).

The final women’s rankings are:

1. Caitlin Simmers (USA)

2. Caroline Marks (USA)

3. Tatiana Weston-Webb (Brazil)

4. Brisa Hennessy (Costa Rica)

5. Molly Picklum (Australia

In the men’s division, John John Florence of Hawaii claimed the championship title after besting Italo Ferreira of Brazil. Griffin Colapinto (USA) took third, Jack Robinson (Australia) fourth, and Ethan Ewing (Australia) fifth.

Support for Hennessy in Costa Rica has been unprecedented. In a first for the country, local television station Repretel acquired the rights to broadcast the WSL finals, allowing Costa Ricans to watch their compatriot compete live. “The finals of the World Surfing Tour on TV in my country… wow! A dream!” Hennessy shared on social media.

Brisa Hennessy concludes 2024 with an outstanding performance, elevating Costa Rica’s profile in elite surfing. This achievement is undoubtedly just the beginning, as Hennessy is expected to continue improving and working towards even greater goals in the future.