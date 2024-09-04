Keylor Navas’ Next Move: MLS, Saprissa, or Another League?

Keylor Navas’ next move remains a mystery. Earlier this year, reports suggested that the Costa Rican goalkeeper was set to join Italian club Monza in Serie A, but the deal ultimately fell through. With the European transfer market closing on August 30, it appears that the former Real Madrid star won’t be playing in Europe for the time being.

Over the past 14 years, Navas has played in Europe’s five major leagues with top clubs such as PSG. He has been in Costa Rica for the past few months, spending time with his family. In a recent interview with local media, Navas mentioned that nothing is certain regarding his future, and he will make an announcement when the time is right.

Amidst the uncertainty, Navas was seen yesterday training with his first club, Saprissa, in Tibás. Reportedly, Navas asked the club for permission to use their facilities and train to maintain his physical condition ahead of any potential signings.

Navas’ presence at the Ricardo Saprissa stadium sparked rumors about a potential signing with the local club. Club executives have reiterated that the doors are always open for Keylor, and they would be delighted to have him. Former National Team players, who are close friends with the goalkeeper, have also expressed excitement over a possible return.

When leaving the stadium, Navas was interviewed by the press but refrained from commenting on any hypothetical moves. He neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of playing for Saprissa.

Local sports journalists believe it’s unlikely that Keylor will play in the local league. They pointed out the lack of infrastructure and safety measures in many of the stadiums, which could pose a risk to the star’s well-being.

However, they all agreed that having Navas back would be huge for the country’s soccer scene. His presence could attract attention, potential sponsors, more visitors, increased ticket demand, and place Costa Rican soccer in the regional and international spotlight.

Will he join the MLS, a South American league, or return to his childhood club? With transfer deadlines fast approaching, Keylor must soon decide his next move.