Costa Rica Joins Global Rejection of Venezuelan Vote

Costa Rica categorically rejected the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice’s (TSJ) validation of the recent election results, which declared Nicolás Maduro the winner. The governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay united in expressing their opposition.

They denounced the “supposed verification of the July 28 electoral results issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE),” asserting that it attempts to legitimize the unsubstantiated results from the electoral body. In a joint statement, these countries reiterated their disapproval of the CNE’s declaration, noting that opposition representatives were denied access to the official count, tally sheets were not published, and an impartial and independent audit was refused.

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly warned of the lack of independence and impartiality within both the CNE and the TSJ. These countries insist that only an impartial and independent audit of all records can ensure respect for the people’s sovereign will and uphold democracy in Venezuela.

“As members of the international democratic community, we will continue to demand respect for the sovereign expression of the Venezuelan people, who spoke peacefully and decisively on July 28,” the statement continued. The countries also expressed their support and solidarity with the Venezuelan people while condemning any acts of violence.

“We are deeply concerned and strongly reject the human rights violations against citizens who peacefully demand respect for their vote and the restoration of democracy,” the statement added. Meanwhile, The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, confirmed the EU will not recognize Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela until the electoral records are delivered and can be verified.

“Everyone needs to be able to verify the outcome of an election. This has not yet taken place and we have practically given up hope that it will happen,” he noted. Costa Rica has been particularly vocal in its demands for transparency from the Maduro government, even offering political asylum to opposition leaders fearing for their lives amid the regime’s repression.