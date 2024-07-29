Costa Rica Condemns Nicolás Maduro’s Re-election in Venezuela

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves condemned the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the presidential elections in Venezuela, calling it “fraudulent.” “The government of Costa Rica categorically repudiates the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which we consider fraudulent,” Chaves said in a message on X.

Maduro was re-elected this Sunday for a third consecutive six-year term, according to the official electoral authority. “We will work with the democratic governments of the continent and international organizations to ensure that the sacred will of the Venezuelan people is respected,” the Costa Rican president added in his message.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo also expressed his views, saying he received Maduro’s re-election with “many doubts” as announced by the electoral authority. “Venezuela deserves transparent, accurate electoral results that reflect the will of its people,” Arévalo said on his social media account X.

“We receive the results announced by the CNE with many doubts. Therefore, the reports from the electoral observation missions are essential, as today more than ever, they must defend the vote of Venezuelans,” he emphasized.

Earlier on Sunday, before the results were known, Costa Rica, along with Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay, told Venezuela that it is “indispensable” to have guarantees that the election results will be respected.

“We consider it indispensable to have guarantees that the electoral results will fully respect the popular will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the polls,” said a joint statement from the nine Latin American countries.