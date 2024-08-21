Costa Rican Police Rescue Kidnapped Bolivian Minor at Southern Border

A Mexican national was apprehended by Immigration Police at Costa Rica’s southern border while traveling with a Bolivian minor who had been reported missing in her home country. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, highlights the ongoing challenges of cross-border human trafficking in Central America.

Reportedly, the man, who was traveling by bus from Panama, falsely claimed that the minor was his sister in an attempt to mislead authorities. However, quick police action prompted her rescue, demonstrating the effectiveness of Costa Rica’s border control measures.

“The expertise of our police enabled the rescue of the minor, who was being held by the suspect under false pretenses,” stated the Directorate of Migration in a press release issued Wednesday morning. “This case underscores the importance of vigilance at our borders.”

After following procedures conducted regularly due to high migratory flows, police officers confirmed the girl’s identity and activated the protocol for the care of a minor with the National Child Welfare Agency (PANI). This swift response ensured the child’s immediate safety and well-being.

“It was determined that the minor, of Bolivian nationality, had been reported missing in her country of origin,” authorities added. “The foreign national was detained, and the protocol for the care of a minor was immediately activated with PANI.”

Pablo Vindas, coordinator of the Temporary South Care Center for Migrants (CATEM), provided further details on the case. He noted that the suspect’s nervousness during routine checks raised suspicions, leading to further investigation. A thorough assessment revealed that the girl’s identification documents were falsified.

“We confirmed through international contacts that the girl had been kidnapped in Bolivia and was being transported by the suspect, with the apparent intention of reaching Mexico,” Vindas explained. This information suggests a potential connection to larger human trafficking networks operating across multiple countries.

The minor was rescued and placed in protective custody, while the suspect remains detained pending judicial proceedings. PANI confirmed that the adolescent is in stable condition, receiving care in Corredores, Puntarenas, a town near the Panama border.

In a statement to the press, PANI elaborated on the minor’s current situation: “The minor underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation, and her condition is stable. Her basic needs, such as food and clothing, are being met, and a protection measure was issued. The adolescent was placed in alternative care, and a special protection process was initiated at the administrative level.”

Authorities confirmed the suspect is now in police custody pending judicial or administrative proceedings. The case has been transferred to the Public Ministry for further investigation into potential human trafficking charges.

This incident has prompted calls from child welfare organizations for increased cooperation between Central American countries to combat cross-border child abduction and trafficking. Costa Rican officials have pledged to work closely with their Bolivian counterparts to ensure the safe return of the minor to her family once legal proceedings are completed.

The rescue serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in the region and the importance of international cooperation in protecting vulnerable individuals, especially children, from exploitation and trafficking.