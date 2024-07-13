Drug Trafficking Crackdown: Costa Rican Police Nab Mexican Suspect

The Costa Rican Police arrested a Mexican citizen this Friday who is wanted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for drug trafficking and money laundering crimes.

The detainee, identified by the last name Rosas, was intercepted by the Migration Police when she attempted to enter Costa Rica through the Juan Santamaría International Airport in the Greater Metropolitan Area of San José.

Costa Rica’s Minister of Public Security (Interior), Mario Zamora, stated in a video sent to the press that this arrest is “a severe blow to drug trafficking.”

Rosas was wanted in the United States for her connection with Mexican cartels dedicated to drug trafficking, the official indicated. She was placed in judicial custody “for extradition purposes,” Zamora added.

The head of the Security portfolio affirmed that Costa Rica seeks “to prevent drug trafficking cartels” from reaching and operating in the Central American country.

Drug traffickers use Central America as a bridge for drug trafficking from South America to Mexico and the United States, employing vehicles, aircraft, boats, and submarines. According to Washington, 90% of the cocaine that reaches North America passes through the isthmus.

“We will confront these cartels with the full weight of our legislation,” commented the minister.