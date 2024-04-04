Suspected Illegal Hunters Detained in Osa, Costa Rica

Officials of the Osa Conservation Area (ACOSA-SINAC), together with the National Border Police Km 35 and the National Coast Guard of the environmental unit of Golfito, detained suspected illegal hunters. The surveillance and control operations were carried out in the Saladerito Beach sector, in Osa.

At the site, a boat was intercepted with two people who were duly identified by the officers. According to the officers in charge of the operation, the detainees are brothers, and they are suspected of being hunters, as they are carrying a dog that is characterized by its ability to hunt on the boat.

“When approached inside the marine area of the National Park, the suspects indicate that they live on the beach, which is not allowed,” SINAC noted.

Authorities then discovered a 48 square meter tent located on the beach, as well as kitchen utensils, clothes, .22 caliber ammunition, among other utensils and tools.

SINAC park rangers also determined that more than 7,000 square meters of forest had been affected, as vegetation and bushes had been cut, causing significant environmental damage in a Protected Wildlife Area, which is under absolute protection.

Personnel proceeded to confiscate all the evidence and conducted a thorough revision of the alleged environmental damage caused to the site.

Meanwhile, the suspects were given an administrative precautionary measure of not entering Piedras Blancas National Park and were also placed under the custody of the Osa Environmental Prosecutor’s Office.

“The coordination work between the National Border Police and the Coast Guard, among other authorities, allowed us to maximize the use of resources and the timely use of the equipment of all institutions, in favor of environmental conservation,” said David Chavarría, Executive Director of SINAC.

SINAC urged the population to report environmental crimes by calling 1192 or through the SINAC web page www.sitada.go.cr. The report is anonymous and helps the environmental authorities to fight against the different environmental infractions.