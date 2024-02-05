JetBlue’s 24th Birthday Brings A Costa Rica Airfare Sale – One Day Only!

Popular low-cost carrier JetBlue turns 24 this month and is celebrating with a one day only sale for travelers, including a tempting discount rate to Costa Rica uncovered by The Tico Times. JetBlue is offering seats for as little as $99 one-way to San José, for travel from Fort Lauderdale as well as cheap fares from other select U.S. cities on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, February 20 through May 15.

“As JetBlue hits our 24-year mark, we want to show customers our ongoing appreciation by making it easier to book trips to beloved destinations like Costa Rica,” said Jayne O’Brien, Head of Marketing and Loyalty at JetBlue.

The no-blackout sale means beach and rainforest escapes to Costa Rica are available from major Florida hubs like Orlando starting at just $104 each way. West Coast travelers also score deals like Los Angeles to San Jose from only $171 one-way.

Compared to typical airfares to Costa Rica hovering around $300-500 roundtrip, sale fares letting travelers fly for less than $100 roundtrip are an exceptional value.

In kicking off the month with a one-day deal like this, JetBlue likely aims to fuel winter bookings while much of North America remains bundled up in winter coats. The airline knows a seat sale timed during peak cabin fever season is a proven tactic to drive bookings and get customers dreaming of sandy beaches or verdant jungles.

While the ultra-low fares to Costa Rica need to be snatched up today, JetBlue’s birthday sale includes other money-saving opportunities as well. Travelers can take advantage of packaged vacations, bonus TrueBlue points offers, and everyday low fares throughout the week.

It was noted that, whether planning with points or great sale fares, Jetblue hope its 24th birthday deals make that long-awaited Costa Rica vacation a reality for more customers.

The celebratory sale follows continued route expansion by JetBlue into various warm weather destinations like recently launched New York-Belize service. It also comes just after a federal judge blocked the proposed JetBlue-Spirit merger over antitrust concerns, a ruling both discount carriers plan to appeal.

Remember: The sale must be booked today!