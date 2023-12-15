Dollar Hits Historic Low in Costa Rica 

Costa Rica’s dollar exchange rate has plunged below ¢530, marking its lowest level since February 18, 2014, when it closed at ¢528.33 in the Foreign Exchange Market (MONEX). This unexpected dip has raised eyebrows among experts, with some predicting the potential for further decline in the coming days.

Economist Alberto Franco pointed out that December has historically witnessed the devaluation of the currency in Costa Rica. Various factors contribute to this annual phenomenon, including the disbursement of Christmas bonuses, an influx of foreign currency from tourists, and seasonal harvests.

Reflecting on this trend, Franco speculated that the Central Bank might strategically accumulate dollars during this period to curb any excessive drop in the currency’s value.

Comparisons with the previous year highlight the current currency fluctuations. On December 12 of the previous year, the dollar was valued at ¢593.92, only to decrease to ¢587.24 by Christmas, representing a drop of ¢6.68.

However, by the end of the month, the exchange rate had rebounded to ¢601.99. This history underscores the volatility of the exchange rate during the festive season.

Export Sector Concerns and Appeal for Stability

Against the backdrop of the declining dollar exchange rate, the export sector has voiced its concerns. The president of the Chamber of Exporters of Costa Rica (CADEXCO), Victor Perez, held a press conference on Thursday, urging the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) to stabilize the exchange rate within the range of ¢560 to ¢600 per dollar.

This plea is motivated by the desire to mitigate the adverse effects that the appreciation of the colón is inflicting on the country’s exporters.

Victor Perez explained that while exporters receive dollars as payment for their goods or services, their operational expenses are primarily in colones. Consequently, the decline in the exchange rate poses a significant threat to the financial stability of businesses within the export sector.

The call for stability from the industry reflects the urgent need for measures to safeguard the economic interests of these companies.