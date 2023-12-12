Costa Rica Stages Major Police Sweep, 43 Arrested

Costa Rican authorities conducted a major coordinated police operation over the weekend, sweeping through Limón, Puntarenas and the capital of San José to execute arrests and seizures while beefing up security presence nationwide.

The Public Force Operations Directorate reported 43 total arrests during the raids – including 11 fugitives wanted for charges like homicide, property crime, resistance and sexual offenses. Officers also confiscated eight firearms with ammunition, a knife and 400 doses of crack cocaine.

“The Police of the Executive Branch, with the support of the OIJ, are developing an operation in the Greater Metropolitan Area, as well as in Limón, Puntarenas, and Nosara. We are at the service of the population and ask for your cooperation,” stated Security Minister Mario Zamora Cordero in announcing the actions.

Border Police Director Adrián Salazar explained the crackdown followed thorough intelligence analysis to target criminality hotspots. “These are police actions with an emphasis on the hot spots that have been prioritized according to the intelligence analysis, in order to contain the criminality that is being faced at this moment,” Salazar noted.

The Transit Police additionally issued 192 citations, mainly to vehicles and motorcycles, while withdrawing 39 license plates over the weekend under the ramped up enforcement.

In the beach town of Nosara, Guanacaste, the Public Force bolstered specialized patrols at key locations and times as well. The Security Ministry aims to maintain heightened presence across all three targeted regions into the near future.

This enforcement surge comes alongside major ongoing investments in hiring and training additional police personnel nationwide as well. Authorities stated 786 new officers joined the Public Force in 2022 – with another 50 slated for recruitment before year-end.

An additional 300 officers are scheduled to come onboard by early 2024, putting the total new hires at over 1,200 since efforts began. Security Minister Zamora claims recruitment has now exceeded initial planning expectations in response to Legislative Assembly demands.

“We have exceeded the expectations of recruitment and structuring of police forces, in response to the questions of Congresswoman Paulina Ramírez, president of the Financial Affairs Committee of the Legislative Assembly,” Zamora asserted.

Through reconstituting its police ranks while conducting highly visible raids on wanted fugitives and contraband, Costa Rica’s government hopes to showcase intensifying dedication towards re-establishing nationwide public safety and stability after several years of rising organized crime.