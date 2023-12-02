Coach Campos Banned 6 Months for Racist Insult

The Ethics Committee of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation has found coach Jeaustin Campos responsible for racially insulting Saprissa’s Jamaican player, Javon East. This decision, announced by the FCRF on Monday, resulted in Campos being banned from participating in any soccer-related activity for a period of six months and fined $5,000.

“Mr. Jeaustin Campos Madriz is declared responsible for the facts imputed in the present proceedings and with that having infringed Article 23 and Article 24 of the Code of Ethics of the Costa Rican Football Federation, for which he is sanctioned with the prohibition to participate in any activity related to soccer for a period of 6 months and an economic fine equivalent to the sum of $5,000,” read the resolution.

Campos, currently the coach of Herediano, is set to play in the semifinals against Alajuelense this weekend. Despite the sanction and the notification to the parties involved, the resolution remains unsigned, as it can be challenged under the official regulations of the FCRF and FIFA.

“The Ethics Committee will not refer to this case due to the confidentiality to which they are bound by regulations,” the Federation indicated in the press release.

The incident dates back to March of this year when Javon East reported racist insults by Campos, the then Saprissa coach, allegedly occurring during a game at the Lito Perez stadium. In response, Saprissa dismissed Campos, who, at a press conference, denied insulting East and vowed to take legal action against Saprissa for what he deemed an unjustified dismissal.

East reported Campos to the Professional Players Association (ASOJUPRO), which brought the case to light. Campos, in a press conference, defended the incident as “locker room talk” and claimed ignorance of any complaint until the team informed him.

“I never noticed any complaint, I never saw it, they never showed it to me,” he mentioned. “There was a soccer discussion, 100% soccer, and when the group tells me that there is a player who is affected, I simply apologized,” said the coach, without providing further details.

With the imposed sanction, an appeal process will follow. If Campos is sanctioned he will be unable to be on the bench at the end of the current tournament and potentially in the next championship.