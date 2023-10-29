Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Costa Rica Airport

A 24-year-old tourist has been apprehended with eight kilograms of methamphetamines hidden in his luggage. The drugs, cleverly concealed using carbon paper, were an attempt to evade security checks at Juan Santamaría Airport in Alajuela.

The Ukrainian national, identified as Novytskyi, was confirmed to have been taken into custody on Saturday by the Ministry of Public Security. According to an official statement, Novytskyi arrived in Costa Rica on a flight from Madrid, Spain on Friday. During a routine baggage inspection by the Airport Police, discrepancies in the suitcase led to a more detailed search with the assistance of the Air Surveillance Service’s canine unit.

Upon further investigation, coordination with the Drug Control Police (PCD) and the Prosecutor’s Office led to the discovery of the concealed narcotics. The drugs were packed in three elongated packages wrapped in carbon paper and plastic.

On Friday, a total of 8,265 grams of methamphetamines and $200 were seized. Novytskyi has since been detained and handed over to the Public Ministry for further processing.

The Ministry of Public Security added that the PCD agents will further investigate the case to ascertain if there are more individuals linked to this seizure and to determine the final destination of the confiscated drugs.

Methamphetamines

Methamphetamines, commonly known as “meth”, “crystal”, or “ice”, are powerful central nervous system stimulants that can provide increased energy and euphoria.

However, the allure of methamphetamines comes at a high price. The drug’s impact on the body can be severe and multifaceted.

One of the immediate side effects is an increased heart rate, which can strain the cardiovascular system and elevate the risk of heart-related complications. Another common side effect is a decreased appetite, which, over time, can lead to significant weight loss and malnutrition.

A particularly notorious consequence of methamphetamine use is “meth mouth”, a term coined to describe the extensive dental problems faced by users. This includes tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss, often attributed to a combination of the drug’s acidic nature, decreased saliva production, and neglect of oral hygiene.