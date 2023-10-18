Tour Spotlights Costa Rica as Leader in Accessible Travel

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) has partnered with accessible travel operator Wheel The World on a promotional campaign to highlight the country’s strides in inclusive tourism.

Starting this week, from October 15th to 22nd, a group of wheelchair-using influencers and tourists is exploring Costa Rica’s diverse destinations, including San José, Poás Volcano, Sarchí, La Fortuna and Jacó. Their goal is to showcase accessible facilities and services for travelers with disabilities.

The trip allows participants to experience the wonders of Poás Volcano National Park, learn about coffee plantations, embark on a food tour in Barrio Escalante, paint oxcarts in Sarchí, and relax in La Fortuna’s hot springs and suspension bridges. It also includes visits to an organic farm, surf lessons in Jacó, and wildlife viewing along the Tárcoles River before concluding at the Juan Santamaría airport.

Influencers on the tour, like Kelcie Millet (Chronic Explorer), Kevin Ortiz (Wheelchairkev) and Kirk Williams (Impact.Overland), have a combined Instagram reach of approximately 250,000 followers in the accessible travel space.

Kevin Ortiz shared his delight after visiting Poás Volcano, “I was astounded by the accessibility. The ease of navigating my wheelchair and the facilities catering to people with disabilities has made this an amazing experience.”

The Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism has provided vital support, organizing specialized itineraries, hosting an inclusive fashion show, promoting accessible beaches, and arranging an adaptive surfing lesson.

Post-trip projections are optimistic, with the goal of attracting at least 250 new travelers with disabilities in 2023 through Wheel The World. The collaboration also aims to produce promotional content targeting the U.S. market to boost group travel and awareness of Costa Rica’s progressive accessible tourism.

“We must convince the tourism industry that there is a growing opportunity to receive this large, new market of travelers with disabilities. Providers, hotels, attractions and transportation companies must decide to adapt infrastructure and tours,” said Emilio Zúñiga, Director of the Accessible Tourism Network.

This pioneering campaign provides Costa Rica with a platform to exhibit its beautiful, barrier-free destinations to influential voices in the accessibility space. By investing in inclusive tourism, the nation can reaffirm its reputation as a progressive, welcoming travel hotspot for all.