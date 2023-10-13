Costa Rica Celebrates Film at 11th Annual CRFIC Festival

The Costa Rica International Film Festival (CRFIC), the nation’s premier cinematic event, has returned for its 11th edition from October 24-31. Screening at venues across San José, CRFIC11 will showcase the best of Central American, Caribbean, and international cinema.

Remaining committed to fostering inclusive spaces under their motto “Cinema Everywhere”, this year’s festival welcomes audiences to Cine Magaly, Centro de Cine, Centro Cultural Costarricense Norteamericano and Alianza Francesa.

CRFIC has cemented itself as the largest film festival in Central America. It provides a vital platform for emerging and established directors in the region and beyond. Its cultural significance was affirmed this year through its designation as an official Cultural Interest event in Costa Rica.

Boasting a robust program, CRFIC11 will screen 57 films hailing from Costa Rica, Latin America, the Caribbean and around the world. Over its first decade, CRFIC has connected audiences and filmmakers through interactive discussions and insights into the creative process.

“CRFIC represents a special moment in Costa Rica’s cultural calendar. It grants access to some of the most remarkable contemporary films that would otherwise be inaccessible in mainstream theaters. For a small country like ours, this festival is a privilege, shining a light on award-winning works and promising new voices,” said Artistic Director Fernando Chaves Espinach.

Upholding its role as a diverse artistic hub, CRFIC11 includes at least one title from every nation in Central America and the Hispanic Caribbean. This furthers its mission of honoring the region’s cinematic achievements.

The Retrospective segment will celebrate acclaimed filmmaker Marcela Zamora Chamorro, whose 30+ shorts and 5 documentaries have garnered international acclaim. Zamora’s work has not only graced theater screens but also been the subject of academic study at top universities worldwide.

CRFIC11 anticipates showcasing Zamora Chamorro’s films alongside other gifted directors. The full program promises diversity, ranging from family fare to niche genres. All titles represent premieres in Costa Rica and often across Central and Latin America.

While independently produced, these elusive films are rarely accessible outside of festivals like CRFIC. For 11 days in October, locals can experience the best of contemporary cinema from their country, region and the world.

As CRFIC continues gaining renown, organizers hope to expand its reach and accessibility. They aim to share meaningful stories that resonate across borders and cultures. By creating inclusive spaces for film appreciation, CRFIC promotes freedom of expression and diversity in Costa Rica and beyond.