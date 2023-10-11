Join Us for an Enchanted Forest Costume Party in San Jose!

Get ready for a magical night at the upcoming costume party with an Enchanted Forest theme! The event will take place on October 30th, 2023, at the beautiful and cozy salon Kalote in The Children Museum in San Jose. Join us for an unforgettable evening of fun, food, and drinks from the renowned restaurants Tin Jo, Orvieto, La Luna de Valencia, and El Barril del Vino.

The event will feature delicious food and alcoholic beverages so you can indulge with your friends. The wonderful Caribbean music of Marfil will keep you entertained throughout the night.

In addition to the festivities, there will also be auctions of art, trips, hotel nights, dinners, and much more. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to let loose and have some fun while supporting a great cause. All the profits from the event will be used to fund our environmental education program, helping kids live the best life they can.

To secure your spot, make a deposit via Sinpe to 7239-5243. Act fast and take advantage of our special price of C25,000 before October 20th. After that, the price will be $50 USD or 28400 in colones.

Come and join us for a night of enchantment and celebration, while making a positive impact on the environment and the lives of children.

