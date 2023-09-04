Costa Rican Origins: Decoding ‘Brete’ this U.S. Labor Day

On this Labor Day, as the United States bids farewell to summer and heralds the beginning of a new academic year, the industrious spirit of Costa Rica remains undeterred. Today seems like the perfect occasion to delve into a linguistic puzzle that has intrigued many, both natives and foreigners alike: the origins of the uniquely Costa Rican term “brete,” synonymous with “work.”

Many of us in Costa Rica have come across a myriad of local colloquialisms, the “costarriqueñismos.” One such word that comes to mind is “tuanis,” denoting something that is ‘cool’ or ‘awesome.’ Over the years, a popular theory suggested that the word emerged from English-speaking visitors exclaiming “too nice.”

However, this explanation seemed far-fetched to many, considering “too nice” isn’t a frequently used English expression. A fortuitous comment from an insightful reader prompted deeper research into this linguistic mystery. The surprising discovery? The phenomenon of flipping syllables in Costa Rican slang, such as “primo” to “mopri” or “fiesta” to “tafies,” can be traced back to Nicaraguan “malespín.”

Malespín is a peculiar form of slang attributed to the 19th-century Salvadoran General Francisco Malespín. This general, known for his military campaigns across Central America and a stint as the Salvadoran president in the 1840s, developed this linguistic code. In Malespín, word syllables are reshuffled, and certain vowels are substituted for others.

For instance, the vowel “a” is replaced with “e,” “i” with “o,” and consonants like “b” are swapped with “t.” By applying this code to the Spanish word “bueno,” the transformation results in “tuani,” which evolved into “tuanis” as it journeyed into Costa Rican lexicon. It’s indeed a captivating tale of how an iconic Tico phrase has its roots in Central American history.

Interestingly, our beloved term “brete” also finds its origin in Malespín. By reordering the syllables of the Spanish word “trabajo” (meaning work) and employing the Malespín vowel substitutions, we are presented with “breteji.” Over time, this was condensed to “brete,” a term that resonates deeply with many Costa Ricans, myself included.

Costa Rica has even infused this term with a dash of Spanglish, resulting in playful variants like “breteanding.” Another derivative, “breteada,” encapsulates the essence of an immense workload, vividly illustrated in expressions such as “Vieras que breteada me pegué anoche.” Uttering the word seems to alleviate some of the stress, as if exhaling all the day’s burdens: bre-te-AHHH-da.

As we honor the spirit of Labor Day, let us pay homage to “brete” and its enigmatic origins. Whether it brings joy or challenges, work is an integral part of our existence. And in the words of our people, regardless of its nature: “brete es brete.” So, let’s embrace it with pride, knowing the rich history behind the term that so deeply defines our culture.