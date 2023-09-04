The Costa Rican football community is mourning the death of Panamanian national team footballer Gilberto Hernández, who was shot dead in the Caribbean city of Colón on Sunday.

Hernández, 26, was a promising young player who had a bright future ahead of him. He played for Club Atlético Independiente (CAI) in Panama and had won two national tournaments with the club. He was called up to the Canaleros national team in March by Spanish-Danish coach Thomas Christiensen and played two matches, one of them against Lionel Messi and world champion Argentina.

Hernández was attacked with gunfire along with six other people by unknown individuals driving a car. He was the only one who died.

The police said they arrested a suspect in Colón on Monday for participating in the murder. The suspect has not been identified. The Panamanian Football Federation lamented Hernández’s death and extended its condolences to his family and loved ones.

The murder of Hernández has shocked the Panamanian football community. He was a promising young player who had a bright future ahead of him. His death is a reminder of the dangers that footballers face in some parts of the world.

The Costa Rican football community is also mourning Hernández’s death. He was a popular player who was known for his talent and his dedication to the game. His death is a great loss to the football world. The police are continuing to investigate the murder and have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the other suspects.

The Costa Rican football community is hoping that the police will bring the perpetrators to justice and that this senseless act of violence will not go unpunished.

Hernández’s death is a tragedy for the Panamanian and Costa Rican football communities. He was a promising young player who had a bright future ahead of him. His death is a reminder of the dangers that footballers face in some parts of the world.

The police are continuing to investigate the murder and have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the other suspects.