Illegal Gold Mining Runs Rampant in Crucitas

A recent video released by San Carlos Digital revealed dozens of illegal gold miners operating unchecked in Crucitas, San Carlos. This unlawful extraction has plagued the area for years, causing immense environmental damage.

Local residents have voiced deep concerns about the escalating situation. The footage showed miners entering the area at 5:00 a.m., with some days drawing over fifty people extracting gold illicitly.

Regrettably, the problem has intensified since the Ministry of Public Security withdrew consistent police presence from Crucitas.

“There is considerable concern here. Many people coming are Nicaraguan. It’s hard for locals to trust them, as they often come armed, typically with a knife in their pants or boots,” shared one neighbor.

Alongside the illegal miners, women arrive to establish food stands, selling provisions like beer, medicines, and drugs often smuggled from Nicaragua.

A primary hotspot is Vivoyet farm, where police previously maintained a post.

“The situation is chaotic. Claims of ongoing patrols are untrue. Suggestions that we drove the police away are also misleading,” said Greivin Rodriguez, the farm administrator.

“We were content with the previous government’s measures. Back then, it felt more controlled. However, this new minister has made changes, and now everything is in disarray,” lamented a resident.

Locals emphasize theft, vandalism, drug use and trade, and prostitution as main challenges from the mining.

“The real concern isn’t just mining. With their earnings, many indulge in alcohol, drugs and prostitution. If they solely worked, that would be one thing. But many misuse funds on harmful activities,” remarked María Salvatierra, a local teacher.

She added that the school cafeteria was closed for three years due to the havoc created by illegal miners.

Engaging in this illicit mining allows individuals to earn up to $37 daily. Much extracted gold goes to Nicaragua for trade, but a substantial portion remains in Costa Rica for sale.

“Vehicles frequently visit to buy gold directly on site. This alone shows the extent of the disorder,” added the farm administrator.

Residents demand renewed action before Crucitas faces irreparable devastation from uncontrolled illegal mining. They call for consistent police presence and tougher measures to curb this pillaging of natural resources.