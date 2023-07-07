Costa Rica vs Mexico: A Historic Rivalry Continues

Costa Rica and Mexico will clash in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Gold Cup on Saturday at 7:30 pm Costa Rican time. This will be the ninth time they meet in the CONCACAF tournament and the fourth time at this stage.

Both teams are struggling and are obliged to win. However, given the historic rivalry between these two, it’s certainly a game worth watching.

La Sele’s Struggles

La Sele comes into this match after finishing second in Group B and defeating Martinique to secure qualification to the next round. However, los Ticos know this match is crucial. They know fans aren’t happy with their performances, and there have been waves of criticism from all media sectors and sports journalists.

Former captain and Costa Rican legend Bryan Ruiz pointed out that the team had a rough start but has been improving, and that’s a positive sign.

“After the World Cup, the coach has not found a clear system. I think he understood at the time that Costa Rica felt more comfortable playing with five defensive players, but then he had to make some changes because that wasn’t working out. After that, the team has improved,” he said.

He also stated that the generational transition has been hard on Costa Rica.

“I think that has indeed been a crisis that has cost Costa Rica, as well as other teams. Honduras itself suffered it too. Right now, we’re trying to deal with it,” the soccer star mentioned.

Mexico’s Pressure

The ex-soccer player also highlighted that Mexico will be playing under ‘a lot of pressure’ because ‘El Tri’s’ results haven’t been convincing.

“I think Mexico is still the favorite in this match against Costa Rica. While it is true that Mexico is in crisis, Costa Rica is not at its best. I would accept that Costa Rica would be the favorite team if Mexico was in a crisis and Costa Rica wasn’t,” Ruiz mentioned.

A Match for the History Books

The last few times ‘La Sele’ and ‘El Tri’ faced each other at the Gold Cup and Nations League, the games were decided by penalty kicks. This suggests that this match could be another close one, with the outcome likely to be decided by a small margin.

It is a match in which Costa Rica must show clear tactical ideas and play its best. However, the players must be committed, show grit, and play with their hearts and souls to win.

This is a match that both teams will be desperate to win, and it promises to be an exciting and entertaining encounter. The winner will take a big step towards reaching the semifinals of the Gold Cup.