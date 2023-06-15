Enhancing Stadium Safety: FIFA’s Security Analysis in El Salvador

FIFA has recently announced its commitment to addressing the security conditions in El Salvador’s stadiums following a tragic stampede that resulted in the loss of nine lives during a soccer match on May 20.

Serge Dumortier, FIFA’s head of security, emphasized the proposal to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the security situation within the country’s stadiums during a press conference. In collaboration with other members of a FIFA and CONCACAF committee, Dumortier held discussions with the leaders of the Salvadoran Soccer Federation’s Normalization Committee (Fesfut) to initiate this crucial assessment.

The unfortunate incident occurred during a quarter-final game of the local tournament between Alianza and FAS clubs at the Cuscatlán stadium in San Salvador. Subsequently, five individuals, including Pedro Hernández, the president of the Alianza club, two directors of the same team, and two responsible for the Cuscatlán stadium, were arrested and have remained in prison since May 25.

However, following a hearing on June 2, the court ordered their release after they reached a conciliatory agreement with the victims’ families, as stated by their defense lawyers.

Despite the court’s decision, the Attorney General’s Office announced its intent to appeal the ruling, thereby ensuring the continued detention of those deemed responsible for the tragedy. However, no information has been provided regarding the timeline for filing the appeal. Dumortier outlined that the security analysis would be conducted in two stages.

The first stage involves assessing the security conditions of the stadiums throughout the country. The second stage focuses on evaluating how security measures are implemented during soccer matches. This comprehensive analysis will serve as the foundation for generating recommendations aimed at enhancing the safety of fans in stadiums, as emphasized by FIFA’s head of security.

Jair Bertoni, FIFA’s director of Member Associations of the Americas, further reaffirmed their commitment to preventing the recurrence of such incidents. Both FIFA and CONCACAF will deploy experts to evaluate the security conditions in El Salvador’s soccer stadiums.

This collaborative effort aims to ensure the safety of spectators and maintain the integrity of the game. Through these initiatives, FIFA and its partners are dedicated to creating an environment where soccer matches can be enjoyed without compromising the security and well-being of the fans.