Costa Rica Green Season Travel Deal: Quepos/Manuel Antonio Hotel

The Pacific Coast town of Quepos and Manuel Antonio National Park is one of Costa Rica’s preferred destinations for both first time visitors and locals alike.

The town of Quepos is about a three and a half hour drive from San Jose or a twenty minute flight on a domestic airline like SANSA.

The area offers activities for people of all ages. There is of course Manuel Antonio National Park with its forest, wildlife and beautiful beaches. A world class marina accessible to the public for fishing, diving, whale watching or just a ride on a boat to experience the peace of being on the water. The Marina Pez Vela also is a great place to dine, shop or have a nice sunset dinner. Marina Pez Vela is also a strong supporter of the local community and marine conservation.

The marina is located about a ten minute walk from the Serenity Hotel Boutique Hotel in downtown Quepos.

In high season it is difficult to get a room at the Serenity Hotel. They offer just 14 rooms. All rooms have a/c, cable, and are always immaculate. They even offer a free breakfast. It also has a proper pool behind the wall of this hidden oasis downtown.

When we heard they were offering rooms at a discount we decided to let our readers know.

Rates start at just $55 a night for double occupancy a limited time and subject to availability, of course.

