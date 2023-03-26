Jack Dorsey, Twitter Co-Founder, Spotted in Costa Rica

The National Directorate of Migration has confirmed that Jack Patrick Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, is currently in Costa Rica. Dorsey entered the country on March 13 and has yet to register any departure as of Friday. According to CRHOY, Dorsey is apparently enjoying a vacation at a beach house in the North Pacific.

This is not Dorsey’s first visit to the country, as he has visited multiple times in the past few years. In January 2022, he was spotted enjoying the beaches and surfing. As a U.S. technology entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dorsey has co-founded several companies, including Twitter and Square, a mobile payments company.

Dorsey’s interest in Costa Rica goes beyond leisure, as he has publicly expressed his affinity for the country and its potential for technological innovation. In 2020, he announced that he was moving to Costa Rica for at least six months to work remotely and immerse himself in the local culture. Costa Rica has been a hotspot for cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation in recent years, and Dorsey’s interest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency could potentially bring attention and investment to the country’s tech scene.

As one of the co-founders of Twitter, Dorsey has played a key role in shaping the direction of the platform. With a real-time net worth of $4.1B, his presence in Costa Rica could potentially lead to new partnerships and collaborations, further bolstering the country’s position as a hub for technological innovation in Latin America.