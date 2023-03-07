Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards 2023 granted to El Mangroove Hotel in Costa Rica

El Mangroove Hotel was recently awarded a four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide 2023, recognizing it as an exceptional property with high service levels and superior facilities. Located on Costa Rica’s prime Papagayo Bay on the country’s Pacific coast, El Mangroove is a hip boutique hotel situated on 17 acres of beachfront forest surrounded by preserved mangroves.

The Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards is an editor-driven award in which highly qualified inspectors visit each property and evaluate different aspects of the hotel. As a fully sustainable resort, El Mangroove follows a farm-to-table creed, featuring fresh, locally sourced foods and organic ingredients in all dining venues.

The hotel boasts 121 suites in different room categories, three restaurants, a spa with outdoor relaxation terraces, a boutique, a gym, lounges, and event spaces, five swimming pools and cabanas.

The focal point of the stylish resort is the 130-foot long fresh-water, black-tiled pool facing the beach and flanked by private cabanas and lounge chairs. The spa offers a variety of treatments, including outdoor massages amid the mangroves.

The 85 spacious suites boast mangrove and ocean views from oversized private terraces with quirky suspended chairs and bathrooms with airy walk-in showers and dual rain showerheads. Guests can also enjoy private outdoor showers.

The hotel maintains a simple luxury throughout the décor and offers plenty of privacy. The restaurants are sprinkled with regional dishes crafted from a fusion of traditional recipes and a modern, updated presentation.

The hotel also offers many great activities to enjoy the outdoors, including beach yoga, snorkeling, and paddleboarding, and plenty of areas with comfy chairs and hammocks to relax.

Guests, including families, couples, and friends on holiday, are catered to here by an attentive staff while they relax by the pool, dine at one of two restaurants, unwind at the spa, or get adventurous participating in Costa Rica’s many outdoor exploits.

El Mangroove is the perfect destination for a luxurious and sustainable getaway.