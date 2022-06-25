Tropical Wave Number 11 will enter Costa Rica causing more rains

Heavy rains give no respite to the country. Tropical wave number 11 is expected to arrive. Due to this event, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) decreed a green alert in most of Costa Rica.

The heavy downpours that have been recorded caused floods and blockages in at least 36 locations in the country, as reported by the National Emergency Commission (CNE). The most affected places are the cantons of Pococí, San Carlos, and Oreamuno.

The San Carlos Municipal Emergency Committee reported flooding in San Rafael and San Juan de Platanar, in Florencia; Buenos Aires in Venecia; as well as Viento Fresco, Los Chiles and Las Delicias, in Aguas Zarcas. These areas will be affected to a greater extent by the aforementioned tropical wave number 11.

Another reported problem is the flooding of the rivers. The Ron Ron and San Rafael rivers could overflow and endanger those in their vicinity.

“We’ve established a green alert status for the entire Pacific coast, our country’s central and northern regions. We have registered 36 incidents due to flooding, mainly in the eastern and northern part of the Central Valley and some sectors of the northern Caribbean and northern zone,” commented Sigifredo Perez, Chief Operating Officer of the National Emergency Commission.

In several cantons of the Limón province, such as Pococí, Guácimo, and Guápiles, there were also floods and river overflows due to the incessant rains during the afternoon.

A report from the Fire Department shows that the heavy and constant rainfall of the last hours caused two landslides this Thursday on the road that connects Cartago with the town of Navarro.

In addition, the closure of Route 32, the main road linking the Central Valley with the province of Limón on the Caribbean coast, was reported, as well as significant flooding in several places of the Greater Metropolitan Area.

Authorities urge the population to remain vigilant in case of river flooding or sewer collapse and to call 9-1-1 immediately should an emergency occur.

The different institutions will be alert to the situation in the other areas of the country. It is essential to be informed about the alerts issued by the National Emergency Commission and follow its recommendations.