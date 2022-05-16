Costa Rica Airfare Deal Alert: Flights to Liberia From $259

The Points Guy has compiled a list of bargain airfares from the United States to Liberia Costa Rica (LIR). They are available starting the end of summer and theoretically through the first part of 2023 with the exception being the usual Christmas and Thanksgiving time frame which is generally mid November and mid December.

However, most of the really inexpensive deals were found in the fall. Don’t let that stop you though and if you have dates that you were thinking of traveling to Costa Rica, give them a try!

Baltimore to Liberia from $259 on Delta (Ex: Oct 25 – Nov 2)

Baltimore to Liberia from $308 on American ( Ex: Sept 17 – 22)

New York to Liberia from $320 on American ( Ex: Sept 10 – 17)

Indianapolis to Liberia from $331 on American (Ex: Jan 22 – 26)

Houston to Liberia from $329 on American (Ex: Oct 11 – 18)

Washington to Liberia from $304 on American (Ex: Oct 5 – 13)

Use a website like Google Flights to find the cheapest dates and prices.

Keep in mind that some of these cheap fares may not be direct flights and could include stops. Other airports with lower-than-normal fares may also be available.

Also these cheap airfare rates are the base fare, so you may to pay for seats, luggage etc. So, before booking make sure you check all the details on the flights you chose in order to avoid any unpleasant surprises when you get to the airport

Nine airlines offer flights between the United States to either San Jose (SJO) or Liberia (LIR) Costa Rica: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Volaris, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Frontier and Southwest.

Direct flights to/from SJO in Costa Rica. Map via FlightConnections.

Tourists must meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) is also letting everyone know that:

Since April 1, the temporary immigration measures for entering Costa Rica – put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are repealed. This eliminates the requirement to complete the epidemiological form known as the Health Pass and the requirement of medical insurance for unvaccinated foreigners.



For further details on this, the ICT lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.