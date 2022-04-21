Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Shakes Nicaragua’s West Coast

A strong earthquake of 6.8 – 6.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) – shook Thursday much of Nicaragua, reported the government, which so far reported no casualties or material damage.

The tremor, which lasted several seconds, was recorded at 01H42 local time (07H42 GMT) in an epicenter located 54 km southwest of the beaches of Masachapa, in the Pacific Ocean, at a depth of 25 km, said the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (Ineter) in a statement.

According to the report, the earthquake was provoked by the tectonic process of collision between the Cocos and Caribbean plates that cross the Central American region.

The U.S. Geological Survey indicated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.7 degrees at a depth of 25 km, off the Nicaraguan coast of Masachapa.

It was a very strong earthquake”, said the vice-president and official spokesperson, Rosario Murillo to official media, who added that there is a tsunami alert, but that “it is not considered that this type of event will occur”, although the country will remain vigilant.

She affirmed that “no incidents, damages or people affected have been reported so far”, but urged the citizens to be alert in case of possible aftershocks, clearing the exit routes in homes and taking care of children and elderly people “in case of a new earthquake”.

Citizens informed the official Nueva Radio Ya that the tremor was felt strongly in the capital Managua, the north and south of the country and that in some sectors there were power cuts.