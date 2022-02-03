Costa Rica Beats Jamaica in World Cup Qualifier

The away game which was played at the National Stadium in Kingston was a close one, but Costa Rica was able to just get by Jamaica with a 1 – 0 win Wednesday night with a goal by Joel Campbell in the 62nd minute.

Keylor Navas came up big once again with a few key saves especially in the 2nd half when the tempo and the attacks increased.

By getting the all important win, they moved a within a point of a playoff spot and are now in a stronger position to get one of the golden tickets to Qatar 2022. Results still need to come in from matches with teams they are competing against to determine just how much work remains to be done.

Costa Rica, who has been playing great lately and has been to four of the last five World Cups, needs to keep up the good play if they’re hoping to be in Qatar in November.

It certainly doesn’t get any easier as Los Ticos will try to extend their winning streak with its next game against Canada have won five straight qualifiers , are also the only unbeaten team left and currently sit atop the Concacaf standings.

Watch some the highlights from the game below thanks to Guanacaste Aérea: