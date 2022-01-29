Emma Roberts in Costa Rica – Calls it ‘the Most Beautiful Reset’

Another day and another celebrity is in Costa Rica. This time its Emma Roberts who is relaxing and enjoying her time in Costa Rica. However, unlike Ashton Kutcher, who is in Costa Rica at the same time, we know were this actor is.

Thanks to her Instagram post she is currently at the Hacienda AltaGracia trying to get away from it all after her much publicized breakup with Garrett Hedlund with whom she had a son – Rhodes Robert Hedlund. Garrett was arrested for public intoxication recently and her recent trip comes less than a week after her and Garrett’s breakup made the news.

Emma Roberts, who is the niece of the another famous actress Julia Roberts first became well known for her lead role as Addie Singer on the Nickelodeon television teen sitcom and has appeared in movies such as Aquamarine and more recently Paradise Hill and Holidate .

She has said that during her time in Costa Rica she had experienced ‘the most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind blowing experiences can’t wait to get back!’

Riding High: In the new Instagram, which she posted on Saturday, Emma Roberts goes horseback riding near her hotel