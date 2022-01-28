Costa Rica has received more than 8.5 million vaccines against Covid-19

On Thursday night, 74,910 doses against SARS-CoV-2 arrived at Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Costa Rica has administered at least one dose to more than 4 million people. The shipment also included 48,000 pediatric doses and 26,910 doses for people over 12 years of age.

In total, Costa Rica has received a total of 8,570,325 doses fro Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and through COVAX. In addition, 1,030,230 doses have been donated.

For the month, a total of 278,580 vaccines have arrived Costa Rica for both smaller children and for those over 12 years of age.

Individuals who received AstraZeneca’s vaccine as their first dose may receive Pfizer’s as their second.

Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare.

Where to get vaccinated in Costa Rica

Each of Costa Rica’s hundreds of public clinics (EBAIS) manages vaccines within its area. Individuals who are eligible for a vaccine can contact their local EBAIS to schedule their first dose. Many other locations are hosting mass-vaccination campaigns.

For a full list of these mass vaccination sites across Costa Rica, click here. (Link downloads as a .zip file.)

Costa Rica requires that people receive their second vaccine dose at the same location as their first. Pfizer doses have a 12-week interval in Costa Rica.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.