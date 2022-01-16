Will Keylor Navas play for Newcastle next?

According to unconfirmed reports, Newcastle is interested in signing the 35 year old goalkeeper from Costa Rica, Keylor Navas. Keylor, is currently playing for Paris Saint Germain and recently tested positive for the coronavirus. When healthy he competes with Gianluigi Donnarumma for the top goalie spot for PSG after the Italy shot-stopper joined on a free transfer last summer.

The Costa Rica soccer star has been in Paris since 2019 following a successful stint at Real Madrid. He also won 3 Champions League titles with Los Blancos and has represented Costa Rica at two World Cups.

If anything does happen, it will probably not happen until the end of the season as his time with PSG this season is drawing to a close, according to RMC Sport (via the Express).

This, however, does not dispel the rumor that Newcastle has ‘made contact’ with PSG to let them of their interest in the goalkeeper.

Newcastle is one of the wealthier clubs and plays in the tough Premier league so in addition to Keylor, Newcastle has also been in touch with a number other players. They have also already signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

Newcastle does not need to add any additional goalkeepers as the club already has Martin Dubravka, Freddie Woodman and Karl Darlow, therfore, adding Keylor Navas may come as a bit of a surprise to some.