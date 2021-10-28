Canada lifts Covid-19 global travel advisory

The Canadian government last week ended its advisory against nonessential foreign travel.

The guidance ends a warning first issued when the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020 and corresponds with the success of Canada’s vaccination campaign, as reported by Reuters.

“The beginnings of the transition away from the more blanket approach really recognizes vaccines are very effective at preventing severe outcome,” said Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.

Some 75% of Canadians are fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times, representing the highest percentage in North and Central America.

Canadian authorities still recommend “avoiding non-essential travel to all destinations” for those who are unvaccinated, according to Travel Canada.

“You should be fully vaccinated by completing a Covid-19 vaccine series in Canada or abroad at least 14 days before traveling,” the new guidance reads. “Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes Covid-19.

“If you’re unvaccinated, you remain at increased risk of being infected with and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 when traveling internationally. You should continue avoiding non-essential travel to all destinations.”

Canada: An important market for Costa Rica

Canada is the second-largest tourism market for Costa Rica, behind only the United States, according to Tourism Board data.

“This measure that the Canadian government issued is decisive for more Canadians to prefer our country as an appropriate destination to travel and enjoy safely,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

Per the Tourism Board (ICT), nearly 220,000 Canadians visited Costa Rica in 2019, representing 9% of all international arrivals.

The ICT describes the average Canadian visitor as someone who seeks to “escape” the North American winter through ecotourism activities. Canadian airlines increase flight frequencies during their winter months, which correspond with Costa Rica’s tourism high season.

Flights to San José, Costa Rica (SJO)

Here are all the flights from Canada to Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, serving San José and the surrounding areas:

Montreal (YUL): Air Canada (from December to April), Air Transat (from December to April).

Air Canada (from December to April), Air Transat (from December to April). Toronto (YYZ): Air Canada, Air Transat (from December to April), WestJet (starts in December).

Flights to Guanacaste, Costa Rica (LIR)

Here are all the flights from Canada to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica: