Presenting the 2021 Sloth Ironman Games

Welcome to Toucan Rescue Ranch’s sixth annual Sloth Ironman Games fundraiser event. Celebrate sloths with us in honor of International Sloth Day on October 20!

New to the Sloth Ironman Games Fundraiser?

At the Toucan Rescue Ranch, our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rewild wildlife in Costa Rica. Wildlife rehabilitation includes enrichment activities for both resident and releasable animals, so rescued wildlife can grow strong and develop the necessary skills needed to be successful in nature. When it comes to sloths, their natural behaviors and popularity made for a perfect event to film their natural skills in a competition form, thus the Sloth Ironman Games fundraiser was born!



Enrichment is at the heart of the Sloth Ironman Games creation!

The Sloth Ironman Games is a 4-part enrichment challenge for sloths going through the Saving Sloths Together program – such as climbing, using the toilet properly, eating, and exercising. After six years of hosting this event, we have people from all over the world tune in to watch each enrichment challenge and support our work in sloth conservation. Plus, people can single handly help their favorite sloth athlete (let’s say slothlete moving forward) WIN the GOLD!

About the Sloths

Concerning the well-being of the sloths, you can rest easy! Each event is designed to enhance the sloth’s rehabilitation and rewilding training, which they already partake in as part of our Saving Sloths Together Program. This means they already have the instinct to perform every single task because it is in their nature.

Simply put, we are just filming the slothletes doing what they do on a daily basis. Many of the Games are actually enrichment activities to activate their sense, motivate them to exercise, and provide a higher quality of life for them while in the rehabilitation program. Additionally, our Vet Team is present every step of the way, so the animals are always safe!

About the Fundraiser

All the proceeds of the Sloth Ironman Games Fundraiser will go straight into the sloth’s care of their program. As you may know, these sloths arrived as a product of an orphanage – because their mom either abandoned them or passed away – and their rehabilitation for release takes up to two years! Considering we can sometimes have up to nine baby sloths at a time from the same classroom (age range) – it’s quite a lot of time and money – which is why this is the biggest fundraiser ever!

WITH THIS FUNDRAISER, WE AIM TO REACH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU, FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, TO ESCAPE EVERYDAY STRESS AND JOIN THE MOST AMAZING WILDLIFE IN THE WORLD. ARE YOU READY? GET THESE DATES DOWN IN YOUR CALENDAR!

Donate Now & Help Sloths!

The Game Schedule (starting at 1:00 PM Costa Rica time):

Oct 20: Sloth Athlete Reveal

Oct 21: 1-Meter Dash

Oct 22: Hibiscus Eat-Off

Oct 22: Half-Time Show

Oct 23: Strong Sloth Competition

Oct 24: Poop-Off Challenge

Oct 25: Championship Ceremony

SLOTH IRONMAN POINT-SYSTEM:

Each dollar raised for a slothlete will be 1-point added to its score. $5.00 would be an additional 5-points to your favorite slothlete!

EACH EVENT WON FOR A SLOTH ATHLETE:

100-points for 1st place

75-points for 2nd place

50-points for 3rd pace

25 points for 4th place

0 points for disqualification

New to the event? Watch last year’s Games to see what it’s all about and get excited about this year!

Become the ULTIMATE FAN of the Sloth Ironman Games and get the limited edition merch! Sales end October 20!

Be sure to become a true Sloth Ironman Games devoted fan and purchase a LIMITED edition 2021 Sloth Ironman Games shirt and support the 6th Annual Sloth Ironman Games! All items purchased plus added donations raised from this t-shirt fundraiser from Custom Ink will directly benefit this year’s fundraiser and help rescued sloths at Toucan Rescue Ranch.

This article was produced by The Toucan Rescue Ranch. The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.