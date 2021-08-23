Costa Ricans arrive in Tokyo for Paralympics

Some of Costa Rica’s top athletes have arrived in Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Diego Quesada (archery), Sherman Güity (athletics), Melissa Calvo (athletics) and José Pablo Gil (tennis) all arrived at the Paralympic Village over the weekend.

“Tired but happy, we are here to fulfill a great dream and give our best,” said José Pablo Gil upon landing in Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will begin Tuesday, and the first Tico in competition will be Steven Román (table tennis) on Wednesday, August 25.

Below are Costa Rica’s representatives at the 2020 Paralympic Games, as previously announced by the National Olympic Committee:

Cycling: Henry Raabe.

Henry Raabe. Athletics: Sherman Guity, Melissa Calvo and Ernesto Fonseca.

Sherman Guity, Melissa Calvo and Ernesto Fonseca. Taekwondo: Andrés Molina.

Andrés Molina. Table Tennis : Steven Román.

: Steven Román. Swimming : Camila Hasse.

: Camila Hasse. Tennis: José Pablo Gil

The Paralympic Games will be played from August 24 to September 5.

Earlier this month, Costa Rica completed its participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Although it did not win medals, it did make history: For the first time, its delegation placed four athletes in the best 10 places in their respective disciplines.