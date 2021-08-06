Kenneth Tencio celebrated, gifted land for BMX park

Following his fourth-place finish in BMX Freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, Costa Rican rider Kenneth Tencio was celebrated with a homecoming parade on Thursday in the municipality of Garabito, Puntarenas.

The municipality also announced that it will donate 5,000 square meters for a BMX freestyle park, following news that the land Tencio currently rents for that purpose will be converted into a condominium development.

“We have found the land for you to realize your park, your dream, so that we have many Kenneth Tencios in the future,” said Gerardo Calderón, leader of the municipality’s tourism commission.

“This will bring benefits to us as a canton, because it will attract sports and also commerce.”

The future BMX park will be located near Jacó.

“I feel that this is not only for me, but for the entire sports community, because I know that this will help alternative sports to continue growing,” Tencio said.

Tencio placed fourth in Tokyo, finishing 0.3 points short of Declan Brooks (Great Britain) and the bronze.

The fourth-place finish earned Tencio an Olympic diploma — awarded to the top eight. It also represented the best-ever showing for a male Costa Rican athlete at the Olympics.

Prior to his Olympic performance, Tencio created a BMX-inspired video tour of Costa Rica, which you can watch below: