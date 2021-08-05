Spirit Airlines flight cancellations enter fifth day

A warning to those flying Spirit Airlines: The low-cost carrier continues to suffer significant affectations to its flights for the fifth straight day. On Thursday, Spirit canceled more than half of its scheduled service, per the flight tracking website FlightAware.

American Airlines, which had weather-related disruptions earlier this week, appears to have rebounded to more normal service. On Thursday, just 1% of its flights were canceled.

Spirit has been vague about the reasons behind its nearly weeklong struggles. Earlier this week, they cited “operational challenges” in a statement.

“We’re working around the clock to mitigate the travel disruptions caused by overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas of the operation,” reads a statement issued by Spirit. “In responding to these challenges, Spirit has implemented some proactive cancellations again today to reset our operations.”

Spirit, a low-cost carrier based in Florida, offers routes to SJO from FLL and Orlando (MCO). Per its website, it offered just a single flight from Florida to Costa Rica on Thursday: Flight 335 from FLL. Flight 195, between MCO and SJO, was canceled Thursday.