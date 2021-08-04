Costa Rica exceeds 50% Covid-19 partial vaccination rate

More than half of the population of Costa Rica has received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, government authorities reported Tuesday.

In recent weeks, as a result of large arrivals of doses from the United States, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca, the vaccination campaign in this Central American country accelerated, making July the month with the most doses applied.

“50% of our population already has their first dose, but that is across our entire population. If we count just the target population, which is just over 4 million people, we have far exceeded it. That is very important. I ask (Costa Ricans) to continue in this effort that is being carried out,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

The exact data from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) indicate that 2,573,189 inhabitants have already received the first dose, while 851,000 have their complete vaccination scheme, which corresponds to approximately 17% of the population.

In July alone, 983,893 vaccines were administered.

In Costa Rica, the distance between the two doses was originally planned for three weeks; however, in May, the Health Ministry decided to modify the time to 12 weeks in order to have a more partially vaccinated population.

According to figures from the organization Our World in Data, Costa Rica is the sixth country in Latin America with the highest percentage of vaccination of at least one dose, after Uruguay (73.84%), Chile (72.25%) Argentina (55.24%), Dominican Republic (51.05%) and Ecuador (50.36%). In Central America it is the leader, followed by Panama and El Salvador, with 44%.

Costa Rica has reported just over 400,000 infected since the virus arrived in the country in March 2020. Its death count as of Tuesday is 5,070.