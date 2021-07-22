How to watch Costa Rica at the 2020 Olympics

The 2020 Olympic Games will officially begin on Friday, July 23. Twelve athletes will represent Costa Rica in Tokyo.

In Costa Rica, the Olympics will be broadcast by Repretel (TV channels 4, 6 and 11). The telecom company Claro also has rights to the Games and will showcase events via its paid TV channels, on YouTube and through the Marca Claro website.

Tokyo, Japan, is 15 hours ahead of Costa Rica, meaning sleep schedules will be disrupted for those who want to watch live coverage of the 2020 Olympics.

Below is the schedule for Costa Rica’s athletes, per the National Olympic Committee. All times are CST:

Friday, July 23:

Opening Ceremony: 4:30 a.m. on Channel 6. Hurdler Andrea Vargas will be the flag bearer for Costa Rica.



Saturday, July 24:

Andrey Amador, cycling, 8 p.m. on Channel 6.

Sunday, July 25:

Luciana Alvarado, artistic gymnastics, 2 a.m. on Channel 6.

Brisa Hennessy and Leilani McGonagle, surf, 4 p.m. on Channel 6.

Ian Ignacio Sancho, judo, 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

María José Vargas, cycling, 10 p.m. on Channel 6.

Monday, July 26:

Beatriz Padrón, swimming, 4 a.m. on Channel 6.

Tuesday, July 27:

Arnoldo Herrera, swimming, 4 a.m. on Channels 6 and 11.

Thursday, July 29:

Gerald Drummond, athletics, 8 p.m. on Channel 4.

Friday, July 30:

Andrea Vargas, athletics, 6 p.m. on Channel 11.

Kenneth Tencio, BMX Freestyle, 7 p.m. on Channel 4.

Friday, August 6:

Noelia Vargas, athletics, 1 a.m. on Channels 6 and 11.

¡Vamos Ticos!