Small decline in Covid cases, but hospitalizations still high in Costa Rica

Epidemiological week 26, which spanned June 27 through July 3, registered 10,073 of Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica, down 3% compared to the previous period, according to Health Ministry data.

However, Costa Rica has recorded at least 10,000 new cases per week for 10 consecutive weeks. The country ranks 16th globally in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, per The New York Times tracker.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica averaged 13 daily deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 26, down from 24 daily deaths at the same time in June.

According to the Health Ministry, 36% of the deaths during epidemiological week 26 were registered in the age group of 65 years and over, 34.8% in the group of 50 to 64 years, and 29.2% in the age group of 2 to 49 years.

As of July 6, Costa Rica has accumulated 4,740 deaths related to Covid-19. The 386 people hospitalized in intensive care with Covid-19 surpasses the maximum optimal capacity of 359.

The below graphic updates automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.