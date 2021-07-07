  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Small decline in Covid cases, but hospitalizations still high in Costa Rica

July 7, 2021
A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.

A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020. Photo for illustrative purposes. (via CCSS.)

Epidemiological week 26, which spanned June 27 through July 3, registered 10,073 of Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica, down 3% compared to the previous period, according to Health Ministry data. 

However, Costa Rica has recorded at least 10,000 new cases per week for 10 consecutive weeks. The country ranks 16th globally in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, per The New York Times tracker.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica averaged 13 daily deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 26, down from 24 daily deaths at the same time in June.

According to the Health Ministry, 36% of the deaths during epidemiological week 26 were registered in the age group of 65 years and over, 34.8% in the group of 50 to 64 years, and 29.2% in the age group of 2 to 49 years.

As of July 6, Costa Rica has accumulated 4,740 deaths related to Covid-19. The 386 people hospitalized in intensive care with Covid-19 surpasses the maximum optimal capacity of 359.

The below graphic updates automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

Related posts:

  1. CCSS conducts ‘mega transfer’ of COVID patients from full hospital
  2. Costa Rica to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in ‘the coming hours’
  3. Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

You may be interested

Costa Rica to face Guadeloupe in opening match of Gold Cup
Costa Rica
131 views
Costa Rica
131 views

Costa Rica to face Guadeloupe in opening match of Gold Cup

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 7, 2021

The Costa Rica men's national soccer team will play its Gold Cup group stage games in Orlando, Florida, during the…

Costa Rica hopes to expand vaccine access by end of month
Costa Rica
122 views
Costa Rica
122 views

Costa Rica hopes to expand vaccine access by end of month

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 7, 2021

Costa Rica hopes to expand Covid vaccine access by the end of the month, the Health Ministry said Tuesday. "The…

Costa Rica to resume in-person school next week
Costa Rica
174 views
Costa Rica
174 views

Costa Rica to resume in-person school next week

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 6, 2021

Costa Rica next week will resume in-person learning across the country's public schools, the Education Ministry (MEP) confirmed Tuesday. School…

LATEST NEWS

Bryan Oviedo goal for Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to face Guadeloupe in opening match of Gold Cup

 - Jul 07, 2021
Coronavirus vaccine updates in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica hopes to expand vaccine access by end of month

 - Jul 07, 2021
The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to resume in-person school next week

 - Jul 06, 2021
The flag of Nicaragua.
News

Nicaragua detains another five opposition leaders, as Ortega ups the ante

 - Jul 06, 2021
Photo for illustrative purposes.
El Salvador

El Salvador receives 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines donated by US

 - Jul 06, 2021
Tourist merchandise
Costa Rica

June was biggest month for Costa Rica visitors since pandemic began

 - Jul 06, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports