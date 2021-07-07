  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica to face Guadeloupe in opening match of Gold Cup

July 7, 2021
Bryan Oviedo goal for Costa Rica

Costa Rica's Bryan Oviedo (L) scores a goal during the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 football match against Nicaragua, at the National Stadium in San José on June 16, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team will play its Gold Cup group stage games in Orlando, Florida, during the regional tournament this month.

Costa Rica’s group stage matches will be as follows at Exploria Stadium in Orlando (all times local):

  • Monday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe.
  • Friday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Suriname.
  • Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica.

Guadeloupe qualified to the Gold Cup group stage by defeating Guatemala on Tuesday in the preliminary rounds.

If Costa Rica were to qualify to the quarterfinals, it would play Sunday, July 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against an opponent from Group B.

The semifinals are Thursday, July 29 in Austin or Houston, Texas, with the championship match scheduled for August 1 in Las Vegas.

“2021 is CONCACAF’s 60th anniversary year and we look forward with great anticipation to watching the best men’s national teams in our confederation compete for the Gold Cup title,” said CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.

Costa Rica has never won a Gold Cup, though La Sele thrice (1963, 1969, and 1989) triumphed in the CONCACAF Championship, a predecessor tournament.

Mexico are the reigning champions and will be the favorites alongside the United States.

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup groups are as follows:

  • Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curaçao and Trinidad & Tobago.
  • Group B: USA, Canada, Martinique and Haiti.
  • Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and Guadeloupe.
  • Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada and Qatar

The top two teams from each group qualify to the knockout stages.

