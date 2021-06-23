  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Project to attract residents to Costa Rica advances

June 23, 2021
Sunset over Manuel Antonio beach

Sunset over Manuel Antonio beach. (Nate Doughty / The Tico Times)

A law project that would lower the minimum required investment to obtain Costa Rica residency has passed a second debate in the Legislative Assembly.

The bill received 40 votes in favor and eight against with nine abstentions in the 57-person Congress. It must be signed by President Carlos Alvarado before it can be published in La Gaceta — the official government newspaper — and made law.

Project 22.156 would reduce the minimum capital investment for Costa Rica residency from $200,000 to $150,000.

In addition, the bill contemplates incentives such as the tax-free importation of vehicles for personal or family use and a one-time tax exemption for importing household goods.

People who qualify can import “up to two land, air or sea transportation vehicles, for personal or family use, free of all import, customs and value added taxes,” the text reads.

Money earned abroad (e.g. a U.S. pension) would not be taxed by Costa Rica.

“This is a project that, through financial benefits, seeks to bring this type of people to live for some time in Costa Rica,” said lawmaker María Inés Solís, who previewed “greater dynamism and foreign investment.”

“This initiative provides a legal framework of incentives for foreigners with the status of resident investors, rentistas and pensioners and seeks to keep Costa Rica in their first choices as a destination of excellence.”

Critics of the project have argued the law lacks the safeguards to prevent criminal organizations from benefiting.

Outlier Legal translated a draft of the bill to English. You can read that here; note that some details have changed since their publication. A May version of the bill can be found here.

Related posts:

  1. International Living names Costa Rica as third-best retirement destination in 2020
  2. International Living names Costa Rica as best retirement destination in 2021
  3. Bill to attract retirees to Costa Rica advances

You may be interested

Continued decline in Covid cases, deaths in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
16534 views
Costa Rica
16534 views

Continued decline in Covid cases, deaths in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 23, 2021

Epidemiological week 24, which spanned June 13-19, registered 10,670 of Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica, down 9% compared to the…

Costa Rica wants to know if you got vaccinated abroad
Costa Rica
2 views
Costa Rica
2 views

Costa Rica wants to know if you got vaccinated abroad

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 23, 2021

Costa Rica wants to know how many citizens and residents are getting vaccinated abroad. The Health Ministry announced Tuesday that…

More than 2.3 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
63 views
Costa Rica
63 views

More than 2.3 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 22, 2021

Costa Rica has administered more than 2.3 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported Tuesday. The official tracker shows 2.33 million vaccines…

LATEST NEWS

A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.
Costa Rica

Continued decline in Covid cases, deaths in Costa Rica

 - Jun 23, 2021
Delta airplane at Liberia International Airport
Costa Rica

Costa Rica wants to know if you got vaccinated abroad

 - Jun 23, 2021
Coronavirus vaccine updates in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

More than 2.3 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica

 - Jun 22, 2021
Police vehicles
Costa Rica

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of Eva Morera

 - Jun 22, 2021
APM Containers Terminal in the port of Moin
Costa Rica

Precision medical equipment remains Costa Rica’s top export

 - Jun 22, 2021
Air Canada Boeing 777-200.
Costa Rica

Canada to begin easing border measures in July

 - Jun 22, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports