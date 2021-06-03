1 million Costa Ricans have received a Covid-19 vaccine

More than 1 million people in Costa Rica have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, health authorities reported this week.

The official tracker shows 1.66 million vaccines have been administered in Costa Rica. That comprises 1.01 million first doses and 646,300 second doses, and it corresponds to 31.13 jabs per 100 residents.

The Presidency says 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered to people 58 years of age and older. Of these, 693,358 correspond to first doses and 540,458 to second doses.

The Caja has also administered 192,403 doses to Group 3 — people ages 12 and older with at least one risk factor. And earlier this week, the country began vaccinating Group 4, which includes teachers and other essential workers.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.

