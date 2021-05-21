  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Herediano vs. Saprissa to decide Costa Rica men’s soccer title

May 21, 2021
Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá.

Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Deportivo Saprissa and Club Sport Herediano will decide the 2021 Clausura Championship after both advanced from tense semifinals.

The first leg will be Sunday at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium in Tibás, with the return leg Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled after 9 p.m.; the late start time is meant to discourage crowds during the pandemic.

Both matches will be played in front of empty stadiums and broadcast on FUTV.

Saprissa reached the final by upsetting its biggest rivals, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense. The rojinegros, which went undefeated in the regular season, had been heavy favorites in the semifinals.

But Saprissa won 6-5 on aggregate, with David Guzmán’s goal in the 79th minute capping a series that featured multiple red cards, missed penalties and dubious refereeing:

Herediano, meanwhile, earned a 2-1 aggregate victory over Santos de Guápiles despite playing most of the return leg with 10 men.

Saprissa have won the most Liga FPD titles with 35, most recently in the 2020 Clausura. Herediano has earned 28, most recently in the 2019 Apertura.

