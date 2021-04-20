  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, April 20

April 20, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

Costa Rica registered:

  • 1,069 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 14;
  • 1,121 on Thursday, April 15;
  • 1,044 on Friday, April 16;
  • 1,060 on Saturday, April 17;
  • 664 on Sunday, April 18;
  • 536 on Monday, April 19;
  • and 1,130 cases Tuesday, April 20.

With these, Costa Rica reaches a total of 231,967 confirmed Covid-19 cases since March 2020. Of the new cases, 1,305 were identified by epidemiological nexus and 5,319 by a laboratory test.

In total, the cases comprise: 114,977 women and 116,990 men, of which 203,643 are Costa Ricans and 28,324 are foreigners. By age: 194,798 adults, 17,503 older adults and 19,550 minors (116 are under investigation).

There are total 199,166 recovered people, of which 98,527 are women and 100,639 are men. By age: 169,186 adults, 13,095 older adults, 16,778 minors and 107 under investigation.

Costa Rica has 579 people hospitalized with Covid-19; 269 of them are in intensive care with an age range of zero to 91 years. The spike in critical cases has forced the Social Security System (Caja) to transport patients from certain hospitals that have reached capacity.

On Wednesday, Costa Rica reported 10 deaths; on Thursday, there were 11; on Friday six; on Saturday 13; on Sunday seven; on Monday eight; and Tuesday there were five deaths.

Costa Rica reached a total of 3,104 deaths related to Covid-19: 1,168 women and 1,936 men, with an age range of two to 103 years. By age: 956 adults, 2,144 older adults and four minors.

The official site for coronavirus measures in Costa Rica is: https://presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

