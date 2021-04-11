$220 million jackpot is up for grabs in US Mega Millions. Did you know you can buy official tickets online from Costa Rica?

The higher the jackpot, the greater the interest in playing the world’s most popular lottery. Here is how you can get official Mega Millions tickets online from your home in Costa Rica.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $220 million and draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You can play this lottery from the comfort of your home in Costa Rica.

This week, Mega Millions is offering a US$220 million jackpot and the draw will take place on Tuesday, 13 April 2021. While not yet a new world record, the $220 million jackpot makes other lottery prizes pale in comparison.

If there are no winners of the Mega Millions jackpot in the upcoming draw, the prize money will roll over and the jackpot will continue to grow.



Adrian Cooremans, theLotter’s spokesman, shares: “In January this year, lottery fans across the globe held their breath when it seemed the Mega Millions jackpot was on track to break its all-time record of US$1.58 billion. In the end, a US$1.05 billion jackpot was won on 20 January 2021 by a single ticket purchased in Michigan.”



Cooremans adds: “Who knows how high the current jackpot will grow? On the other hand, the US$220 million prize could be won in this week’s draw.”

American lotteries are known worldwide for their astronomical jackpot prizes, which can grow as high as $1.5 billion. The prize up for grabs this week is enormous, attracting huge interest around the world.

Up until now, you probably assumed you could only play Mega Millions if you traveled to the United States and purchased lottery tickets in person.



All that has changed, as you can now play American lotteries online, with official tickets, by registering an account at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.





Thousands of residents of Costa Rica are already playing the world’s biggest lotteries at theLotter, and they find the service simple, safe, and secure.



“There’s no need to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning this incredible jackpot prize,” states Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter.com. “We are the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service and we give people from across the globe the opportunity to play the Mega Millions lottery. Our services are available to customers from Costa Rica as well.”



You can play Mega Millions online without leaving Costa Rica and that amazing jackpot prize could be just a few clicks away. Here’s how it’s done.

Sign up at theLotter.com. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 50 lotteries from around the globe available on the site. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers in the same manner as if you were buying a lottery ticket in person. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

“It works like this,” Cooremans explains. “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy tickets on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as commissions aren’t taken from winning tickets.”

By purchasing their tickets online at theLotter, more than 5.5 million lucky players from all over the world have won $100 million in prizes without setting foot in the US!

The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2207 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.



If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so can players from Costa Rica.



Playing the world’s biggest lotteries at theLotter is safe and secure and players everywhere are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online. For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the comfort of your home in Costa Rica, please visit TheLotter.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2207. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/